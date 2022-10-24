Bee friendly – green light for start of Royal George junction safe crossing schemes

WORK will finally start later this month to install two pedestrian, cycling and horse-riding friendly crossings in the vicinity of the Royal George junction, Greenfield.

The Bee Network project – part of a Greater Manchester wide initiative – will see traffic lights installed where Huddersfield Road and Well-i-Hole intersect with Manchester Road.

A second crossing will be erected to tie in with the main lights where the bridle path joins both sides of Huddersfield Road, close to the Mossley boundary – not as previously erroneously promoted by Transport for Greater Manchester on Well-i-Hole Road (see the map).

Following an extended public consultation in August 2021, the projects had been scheduled to start in January 2022.

However, while one of Oldham’s four Bee Network schemes – Wellyhole Road, Lees – has already been completed, work at the Royal George will commence on Monday, October 24. It could take up to four months to complete.

A total of nine trees will need to be removed for the two Saddleworth initiatives but are due to be replaced in a two to one ratio.

It was more than four years ago when the Independent highlighted calls for traffic lights to be introduced at the Royal George after a spate of accidents.

The pub even dedicated a ‘crash of the month’ feature on its Facebook page.

Opinion, however, was divided on what was needed. A former Council road safety officer questioned the need for traffic signals while an OMBC principal highways engineer told Saddleworth Parish Council’s Roads and Transport only three accidents in three years at the time had been investigated by the police.



The cost of the scheme-estimated around £250,000-was considered prohibitive. However, financial implications have been removed this time with funding made available via the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Cycling and Walking Challenge Fund.

In total, £652,180 will cover four Bee Network crossings in the borough.

Eventually, it is hoped the Bee Network will cover around 1,800 miles and be the longest, integrated, planned network in the country connecting every neighbourhood of Greater Manchester.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Busy crossings are one of the biggest barriers for people making short journeys on foot, on a bike, with young children or in a wheelchair.

“Making sure people feel safe and confident when around busy roads is one of the most important things we can do to get more people walking, wheeling or cycling.”

