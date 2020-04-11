Beer today, gone tomorrow! Ale sale success boosts White Hart help plan

A THREE-day beer sale lasted less than one to help raise more than £7,000 for NHS staff and vulnerable residents across Oldham.

A total of 1,500 litres of ale was made available to Love Lydgate community group from the cellars of the White Hart and Dinnerstone in Uppermill. All proceeds from ‘Pints for a Purpose’ are earmarked to provide between 3-5,000 free chef prepared nutritious meals to be distributed by Age UK

The food will also be served, alongside free accommodation at the White Hart, to key NHS workers, paramedics or police wishing to isolate from their families, free as they are caring for or transporting Coronavirus patients.

The beer went on sale on Good Friday in three litre containers with buyers asked for a minimum donation of £4 a litre.

It was due to finish on Easter Sunday afternoon. Instead, the final litres were distributed to generous and thirsty Saddleworthians on April 10.

Posting on social media the award-winning Stockport Road hostelry said: “We raised £4,947 in just two hours.

“The police attended, by invitation, and commended our social distancing measures.

“Along with £2,000 from Lydgate Band Contest and £500 from Love Lydgate, we have raised £7,447 in six days.

“So, we can provide meals for our NHS guests for the next 7/8 weeks if required as well as up to 3,000 meals for Age UK to distribute to the vulnerable in Oldham.

“Without our 20 plus volunteers from the village this could never have happened. So, a huge thank you to you guys too.

“Hope you all have a great Easter weekend whilst helping the NHS by staying at home.”

