OLDHAM RLFC has launched a new club logo and crest which reflects the Roughyeds’ support and backing for the NHS and other key workers at this critical time for people across the world.

Until further notice it will be used on the club’s website, social media platforms and on everything that goes out to media outlets.

Chairman Chris Hamilton said: “We are all relying on the magnificent job currently being done by the NHS and by all the other men and women in key industries and services.

“To come up with a new club logo which reflects the club’s admiration and heart-felt thanks seemed to be a positive and supportive thing to do.

“As we battle to beat coronavirus with a united and collective effort, the Oldham club is keen to take this opportunity to offer its grateful and sincere support and thanks to all who are in the front line.

“We would also ask our fans to do all they can to line up alongside the club’s support for the NHS and other key workers, whether that be in spirit only or in more practical ways if they are able.”

