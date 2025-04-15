Bells and clogs brushed off for Saddleworth Morris Men’s Easter Tour

TWO days of dancing will kickstart Saddleworth Morris Men’s 2025 season as they pull on their clogs, bells and hats for their annual Easter Tour.

They start on Maundy Thursday – April 17 – with two performances at the King William IV pub in Greenfield, at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Then a day of dancing on Good Friday – April 18 – will see the side, which celebrated 50 years in 2024, visit various Saddleworth villages.

They begin in Delph at The White Lion pub at 11am before moving to Dobcross to perform at The Swan Inn at 12.15pm and then The Navigation Inn at 2pm.

More dancing will be on display in Uppermill at 3.15pm at Saddleworth Museum, 4pm at Uppermill Park, 5.15pm at The Church Inn and finally at 6pm at The Cross Keys. Please note all times are approximate.

The Easter Tour is the first official event of the year for Saddleworth Morris Men, who were proud to dance at the Manchester Folk Festival in the Northern Quarter in March.

They will also soon start preparing for the popular annual Rushcart Festival, taking place this year on the Bank Holiday Weekend of August 23-24.

