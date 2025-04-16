Oldham man, 76, to face trial over historic child sex offences

AN ELDERLY man from Oldham will appear in court next year on trial for historic sexual offences against children in the town.

Mumtaz Khan, 76, is alleged to have committed 13 offences against three victims – then aged as young as 13 – between 2000 and 2007.

He was charged in February this year by detectives and has since appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and Minshull Street Crown Court.

Khan was given court bail ahead of his trial on January 5, 2026.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Our Oldham Complex Safeguarding team was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service to serve eight counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of cause/incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

“We continue to work with specialist agencies to offer all those affected by this case ongoing support.”

Support available for rape or sexual assault victims

St Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre provides a co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis can provide confidential information, support and counselling. It’s run by women for women over the age of 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. You can call 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk

Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to male victims in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182 for more information.

