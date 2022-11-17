Bespoke service for the “Perfect” Mortgage experience

CHOOSING the right mortgage or financial protection can be a daunting process – so that’s why experienced adviser Natalia Barry offers a bespoke service to help make sure that your experience goes as smoothly as possible.

Natalia, who lives in the Saddleworth area with her husband and daughter, has been working as a self-employed Mortgage & Protection Adviser under Perfect Mortgages.

She prides herself on offering clients great service, guidance, and support and making sure the mortgage and protection chosen is tailor-made to clients’ needs and circumstances.

And Natalia has more than two decades of experience in the industry to draw on, including working with Royal Bank of Scotland and Ryder & Dutton.

She explained: “I have been in the mortgage industry for over 20 years, initially with RBS for over 8 years, where I gained my mortgage qualifications and was a senior member of the team.”

“I then wanted to be able to offer my clients a wider range of options, tailor-made to their needs and circumstances, so I started to work for a small estate agency.

“Then 12 years ago, I joined Ryder & Dutton and it is here where I met Sarah, the Owner of Perfect Mortgages.

“Due to me wanting a new direction and challenge this year, I set up on a self-employed consultant basis under Perfect Mortgages.

“I have a wealth of experience due to the amount of time that I have been in the industry, in all forms and because of that and the continued changes in the financial markets, I have a wide knowledge and understanding.

“The very heart of what I do is providing my clients with great service, guidance, and support in what can be a very stressful time.

“It is not just about getting the ‘right deal’, what’s important too is supporting and guiding people through the process. It is all about relationships and helping people.”

Natalia, who enjoys walking her lively cocker-spaniel Chewie and swimming, offers a bespoke service to customers looking to purchase a home or remortgage.

And she also offers specific help and support around protection insurances in connection to buying a house or remortgaging – such as life insurance or income protection.

She added: “Everyone is working to a different budget and has specific individual needs so I like to build a solution for each client.

“I often work alongside well-established solicitors, so I can be involved in any process and answer any questions or concerns along the way.”

Get in touch with Natalia Barry, Mortgage and ProtectionAdviser, for help and support: call 077494 24886 or emailnatalia@perfectmortgages.co.uk

You can also visit the website www.perfectmortgages.co.uk or follow them on Facebook: @Perfect Mortgages

SLM Mortgages Ltd trading as Perfect Mortgages is an appointed representative of HL Partnership Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. SLM Mortgages Ltd is registered in England and Wales with company number 12914177 Registered Office : 41 Wasp Mill Drive, Rochdale, OL12 9BB

Your home maybe repossessed if you do not keep up with repayments on your mortgage.

There may be a fee for mortgage advice. The actual amount you pay will depend upon your circumstances.

