Big Bang Bonfire returns for tenth year

THE largest bonfire event in Oldham is back with a bang on Thursday, November 3 and everyone is invited to come along and join in the fun.

‘The Big Bang Bonfire’, now in its tenth year, will be held as usual on Oldham Edge Playing Fields (Henshaw Street, Oldham OL1 3EN).

The event starts at 5pm and final arrangements are underway for what promises to be one of the biggest, loudest and most colourful events of the year.

The evening will include a fairground, food stalls, fire and ice-themed entertainment and a 20-minute firework show from UK champions Fantastic Fireworks.

The stage and fire show start at 6pm, before the bonfire is lit at 6.05pm. The

Fantastic Fire and Ice Fireworks display will take place at 7pm and the site closes at 8.30pm.

And one lucky child has the chance to turn on this year’s fireworks by entering The Big Bang – Push the Button competition.

Entrants must be 12 years old or younger and live in the Oldham area. They must also be available between 5-8.30pm on Thursday, November 3.

The submission deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, October 30. The winner will be randomly chosen on Monday, November 1 and then be contacted as soon as possible.

Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and attendees are asked not to bring dogs, except for assistance dogs, onsite.

The following items are not allowed onsite and will be confiscated: alcohol, gazebos, barbecues, fireworks, sparklers or any naked flames.

You are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear and asked to discard any rubbish in the bins on site or take it home to dispose of.

Free parking will be available in all council-owned town centre car parks and on-street pay and display parking bays from 3pm on the day. There will be high demand for spaces so you are advised to use public transport where possible.

Find out more about the event online: www.oldham.gov.uk/bigbangbonfire

Follow Oldham Council’s social media accounts for all the latest updates and to send in your pictures on the night using the hashtag #OldhamBigBangBonfire

