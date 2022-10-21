Delph rocks as Party In The Park returns

MORE than 1,200 people flocked to Delph to enjoy music, entertainment and a fireworks finale as the Party In The Park returned.

The popular family festival, at Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club on Huddersfield Road, has been off the calendar for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it returned in September for the 15th time with a line-up of top musicians and bands to entertain the crowds.

The event raises money to contribute to Wake Up Delph and the village’s Christmas lights funds, with a couple of thousand pounds expected to be counted up from this year’s event.



Frank Proctor, from Wake Up Delph who put on the event with New Image (PR) Ltd, said: “The weather helped and the fine people of Saddleworth turned out in great numbers to support the relaunch of Party In The Park on Saturday.

“After a celebration of the Queen’s life and a tribute to King Charles, the crowd were treated to a great mixture of musical talent with every act excelling themselves.

“Delph Band were as usual in fine form, Blondie tribute got people dancing, and Darren Phillips covered a great range of songs ending with his five-year-old son joining him on stage to great cheers.

“Victor Michael was tremendous and he was joined by an Aretha Franklin tribute that we’ll definitely be looking to book for future events.

“Black Garter were amazing and the lead singer’s voice throughout the set was exception. The Bootleg Beegees got the dancing started and Elvis kept the party going.

“Bring on KNK for the finale and they didn’t fail to deliver. It was the busiest front of stage for years as everyone pushed forward to join in the dancing.

“We finished off with Delph Band and fireworks twice over to celebrate the Queen’s life and it was a fantastic evening.

“Thanks from all at Wake Up Delph to everyone who attended and to local businesses who supported us. We will definitely be back next year!”

