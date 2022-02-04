Big plans are afoot for 2022 from Dovestone WI

A HOST of events, fundraisers and activities are planned for this year by Dovestone WI.

The group, which welcomes members from Saddleworth and Tameside, presented Mahdlo Youth Zone with a cheque for £3,000 at its February meeting following fundraising in 2021, including a comedy night and a Fire and Ice Ball.

Another cheque for £1,500 will be presented to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team at the March meeting following Dovestone WI’s popular Christmas Markets at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club in November.

And they have launched into 2022 with plenty more events for members and fundraisers in aid of charities and local causes.

In January, the new Walking Group stepped out on two walks, which were thoroughly enjoyed by all.

There are also several outings planned for the Grub Club, starting with a trip to Manchester to celebrate Chinese New Year including lunch and a visit to the photographic exhibition of 1980s China at the Manchester Library.

During 2022, the group will have donation boxes available at all its meetings to raise funds for The Booth Centre, Manchester, which provides support to people affected by homelessness and helps to rebuild lives. Then, later in the year, the donation box will be for the Red Box Initiative, helping young people throughout their period.

Monday Meet Ups resume on February 7 and will take place at the new venue of The Vale in Mossley from 6.30pm-9pm on the first Monday of each month.

The evenings include assorted creative activities and Book Club discussions or just come along for a chat, a cuppa and cake. This is free for members and £2 for guests.

The group would like to thank Emma Givvons of the Reclamation Rooms in Uppermilll for looking after them at the Monday Meet Ups for the last two years.

Monthly members’ meetings, with guest speakers, take place on the last Wednesday of each month at The Royal George, Manchester Road, Greenfield at 7.30pm with registration from 7pm.

The next meetings take place on February 23 and March 30. Guests and new members from all areas are very welcome. The joining fee from January 1 to March 31 will be £8.50.

Further information on all events, future speakers plus Monday Meet Up activities can be found on their Facebook page and website www.dovestonewi.com

