Exploring the Peak District National Park

By Chris Maylor, Saddleworth Discovery Walks

THE Dark Peak covers the northern and easterly regions of the Peak District National Park.

Consisting of vast swathes of moorland, picturesque valleys and towering gritstone outcrops, this beautiful landscape provides endless opportunities for walkers or runners to enjoy some rewarding days out.

While I have walked and run throughout Great Britain and many other amazing parts of the world, I am always drawn back to the Peak District, and in particular the Dark Peak region.

That is why my latest book details a selection of interesting routes in an area that offers some of the most wonderful and spectacular scenery in the country.

Whether walking the classic Marsden to Edale route, running the Derwent Watershed or completing the iconic Dark Peak Four County Tops, I always feel happily content knowing this little corner of our beautiful country provides so much enjoyment.

Dark Peak Challenges is a detailed guidebook containing 20 spectacular routes for both walkers and fell-runners.

Crossing vast swaths of rugged moorland and deep valleys topped with towering crags, each route visits some of the area’s most iconic locations and traverses some of the most spectacular landscapes to be found in the Peak District National Park.

• Before the book goes on general sale in February, Chris is offering the opportunity to pre-order your own limited, personalised copy.

The book is priced at £14.95 + P&P.

To order your personalised copy, email Chris at info@saddleworthdiscoverywalks.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

