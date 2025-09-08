Big screen set for Film Society Return with ‘My Favourite Cake’

A CHARMING and quietly subversive tale from Iran is the first showing on the big screen as Saddleworth Film Society launches its new season.

The Society will present ten art house films – one a month from September 2025 to June 2026 – at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

It kicks off with ‘My Favourite Cake’ (cert 12) on Monday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Lonely widow Mahin is 70 and struggling. With her daughter far away in Europe, she is determined to get her groove back. Throwing caution to the wind, Mahin meets a man who is destined to change her life.

This magical, thought-provoking and understated yet subversive tale boasts a truly great performance from Lily Farhadpoir.

The season will offer a variety of recent world films in many languages, styles and genres. There is a half-time interval to allow for a social drink or ice cream in the bar.

All ten films can be seen for £55 or individual tickets bought for £7 each. For more details and to buy tickets, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Saddleworth Film Society (SFS) is a voluntarily run, not-for-profit organisation and a member of the British Federation of Film Societies, now called Cinema for All.