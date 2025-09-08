Local Tutor Helps Saddleworth Students Excel in French

A local language tutor is helping local students boost their confidence and achieve success in French. Sarah Shaw, founder of Aspire Languages, offers personalised tuition for GCSE, A-Level and university students, both face-to-face and online.

With years of experience and a passion for teaching, Sarah tailors each lesson to develop vocabulary, improve pronunciation, strengthen exam techniques, and build overall fluency.

Sarah said: “My aim is to help students engage with the language, enjoy the learning process, and excel in their exams and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.aspirelanguages.com or contact Sarah directly at sarah.shaw@aspirelanguages.com / 07919072135.