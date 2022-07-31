Birthday celebrations marked five years of Maggie’s Oldham

THERE was cake, music and entertainment as Maggie’s Oldham celebrated five years of supporting people with cancer across the borough and beyond.

The celebrations took place at the charity’s base at Sir Norman Stoller Building in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital..

Guests tucked into food from Square Meals and enjoyed live entertainment from ‘Lancashire Belle’ Jane Francis and ML3 Band.

A bright white and orange cake was created especially for the occasion.

The centre opened in June 2017, designed by acclaimed architects dRMM, and has so far welcomed 40,000 visits from people with cancer and their loved ones from Oldham, Rochdale, Tameside and beyond. All the support is free and you don’t need an appointment or referral.



Trish Morgan, Centre Head, said: “We’re delighted to be marking five years of supporting people with cancer.

“We help people take back control when cancer turns their life upside down. Our expert team focus on the things that really make a difference, like help with stress and depression, managing side-effects of treatment, family support, helping with money worries and bereavement support.

“Please keep telling everyone you know about Maggie’s and remember you don’t need an appointment, just come on in.

“We want to extend a massive thank you to our local community. With your support we’re able to be here for people when they need us most.

“Thanks for all you do for Maggie’s and here’s to the next five years.”

Maggie’s has more than 25 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends.

Their professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors.

The charity is funded by voluntary donations and fundraisers including Golf Day, Culture Crawl, annual ball, Walk for Maggie’s, Christmas Fair and music events.

Those who have benefited from the Oldham centre include Amy Greer, who explained: “When my dad was diagnosed, I went into a state of panic – what would happen when I went to university or when I get married, where will my dad be?

“Laura from Maggie’s taught me how to anchor myself and get out of panic attacks quickly. I know I wouldn’t be as positive as I am today without Maggie’s.”



Other centre visitors commented: “When you walk through the door at Maggie’s, it literally feels like a huge hug” and “At Maggie’s you stop being a patient and become a person again.”

• To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham visit the centre on the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital, or get in touch 0161 989 0550 and oldham@maggies.org or visit maggies.org/oldham

Search @maggiesoldham on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

