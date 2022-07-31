Emily loses locks for charity

A KIND-HEARTED young girl from Springhead has chopped off her long locks to raise £604 for charity.

Emily Mannings, eight, decided to cut her hair in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer or other illnesses.

The youngster, who is a pupil at Hey With Zion in Lees, was delighted to exceed her target of £550, which covers the cost of one wig, after braving the chop, which was her first major hair cut ever.

Emily’s dad Michael explained: “Emily had seen a video of someone donating their hair and asked if she could do the same.

“She wanted to donate it to someone who had lost their hair because she felt it might make someone happier

“This is the first big hair cut she has had. Other than a couple of trims she has been growing her hair since birth.

“On the day she was nervous, but excited and she is happy with her new hair cut.

“Brushing her hair in the morning is a lot quicker!”

• Find out more about the Little Princess Trust online: www.littleprincesses.org.uk

