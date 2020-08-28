Bittersweet dessert bar set for Old Town Hall launch

A NEW dessert and café bar is bringing a sweet new offering to Oldham town centre after opening at the Old Town Hall.

Bittersweet will serve up delicious desserts including ice cream, waffles, cookie dough, cakes and milkshakes from its new venue at Unit 5 – next to the Egyptian Room.

The business is run by Dr Rufzan Bibi who has a number of successful catering businesses across Greater Manchester.

Dr Bibi, who is also a solicitor, said: “We’ve been working on Bittersweet for some time to get everything just right – so we’re delighted to finally open and welcome customers”.

“We’re really excited to be launching Bittersweet in Oldham and become part of the Old Town Hall line-up.”

Bittersweet is open for dining in Monday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm.

You can also place your order by visiting www.enjoybittersweet.com or calling 0161 628 2211 for collection and take-out service.

The venue aims to open for full menu dine-in next month. Keep an eye on their website for updates. Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Sean Feilding, said: “Congratulations to the owners on their new venture – we wish Bittersweet every success.

“It’s great to welcome another new business to the town centre and the Old Town Hall and we look forward to more outlets coming in the near future as we continue to progress plans to launch a food hall in the Egyptian Rooms.

“The past few months have been really difficult for all of us and it’s so important we support local businesses, so please back independents like Bittersweet and give them your custom when you can.”

