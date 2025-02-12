BLOC coffee and brunch kitchen joins the menu in Uppermill

A NEW speciality coffee and brunch kitchen will be on the menu as BLOC Uppermill is due to open its doors in March.

The coffee shop will be the sister branch to popular family-run BLOC Holmfirth, who have taken over and refurbished the former Fika site on the village High Street.

And despite hitting some initial setbacks, including flooding in January, the business confirmed their launch for next month on their Facebook page.

They said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are opening a new location, BLOC Uppermill.

“Follow along for updates on our journey to opening. Uppermill, we will be seeing you all very soon.”

BLOC is run by Eoin O’Brien and his family, including wife Maddy who will be at the head of the new Uppermill venue overlooking the River Tame.

The business is expected to take on extra staff for its second shop and will mirror BLOC Holmfirth, which received a five-star rating from the Food Standards Agency this month.

The menu at the Holmfirth site, which is open from 9am to 4pm seven days a week, offers speciality coffees, brunch dishes and bowls, sandwiches, sweet treats and more.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

