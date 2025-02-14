Saddleworth property’s TV hit brings celebrations for estate agent

AN ESTATE agency is basking in the glow of TV fame after featuring on a hit BBC show regarding a Saddleworth property.

Cornerstone Estates and Lettings’ expertise was shown to a national audience when it appeared on Homes Under the Hammer on Thursday, February 13.

On an episode under the banner “Old News to New News,” a property in Diggle was the centre of the feature.

The village’s old newsagents, which was still set out like a shop – complete with stock, including sweets still in jars, saw presenter Dion Dublin tour the facility.

And while reminiscing at what he saw, he envisaged how the property can be changed, with plenty of work.

He said: “I’m looking around and I’m actually feeling like I’ve gone back in time to the late 70s, early 80s when I was in Leicester.

“I can see the magazines over there and there’s penny chews and sweets on the back shelf in those big tubs.

“This is incredible.”

Once the buyers, Scott and Graham, had converted the property into a terraced house, spending a total of £233,000 after buying it for £168,000 at auction, it was valued by Shereen Howarth, founder and managing director of Cornerstone Estates and Lettings.

She told the show, while referencing the decision to keep the bay window the former newsagents had installed: “I’m absolutely gushing over it, I love it, it’s fantastic.

“The features that have been put in this property are of a very high standard and I love that Scott has kept heritage colours in here to just tie it in with the local community.

“On the open market, I’d expect this property to attract £330,000 and for rental, I’d expect it to attract £1,400 per calendar month.”

Cornerstone Estates was also hired by Scott and Graham to advertise it for rental.

And Shereen added: “To be featured on Homes Under the Hammer is a testament to our journey and the trust our clients place in us.

“It’s an honour to celebrate eight years of success, and continuing the legacy of Deborah Valentine makes this achievement even more meaningful.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our community with integrity and innovation.”

Shaw-based Shereen’s dynamic leadership has been recognised locally, earning her the title of Oldham’s Businessperson of the Year in both 2022 and 2024.

In further testament to its credibility, Cornerstone Estates and Lettings was specifically asked to continue the legacy of Deborah Valentine from Valentines Estates, entrusting it with upholding and advancing the esteemed and well reputed brand after more than 40 years of distinguished service in the field.

For the past four years, Cornerstone has been honoured as the Best Sales Agency in Oldham by the British Property Awards.

In addition, it was named Best Lettings Agent in Oldham from 2023 to 2025 and was named regional winner for Best Lettings Agent in the North West in 2023.

To celebrate, Cornerstone Estates and Lettings has invited landlords and property investors to an exclusive event at the Oldham Athletic Events Centre in May.

Further information is available by either calling Cornerstone Estates and Lettings Limited on 01706 396300 or emailing office@cornerstoneonline.co.uk.

