Blooming great way for Saddleworth’s children to learn through art

SADDLEWORTH’S children have a new arty way to exert their energy after a new playgroup was set up.

Blooming Artists Saddleworth is the brainchild of Rebecca Renshaw.

Each weekly session, aimed for children aged between one and six-years-old, has a different theme.

And so far, work produced is looking good, while also having a deeper meaning as various methods are used to create pieces of art.

Rebecca summed up her approach by saying: “At our sessions, we see all children as curious, competent, and powerful individuals.

“People who deserve the freedom to explore their environments through play to help them understand and question the world around them.

“We want to empower children, observing their play instead of interrupting it. Process art prioritises the creative journey.

“Children are in control of what they create and activities are open ended. This encourages creativity and confidence.

“And we embrace the process of art, not just the end result. So prepare to get messy!”

Sessions are inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach which means the children are at the centre of everything.

There are different creative stations for children to explore, and each session ends with a short circle time, where they can share their ideas and sing songs.

Blooming Artists Saddleworth holds sessions at Greenfield Methodist Church, on Chew Valley Road, from 10am until 11.30am.

They cost £6.50 per child and all are welcome, especially siblings who get half price admission with one full paying attendee.

Babies aged under three months are free.

You can find Blooming Artists Saddleworth at www.instagram.com/blooming_artists_saddleworth/ and contact Rebecca via email at bloomingartistssaddleworth@gmail.com.