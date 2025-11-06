Award-wining Rosamund Brass Quartet takes centre stage in Delph

A MULTI-AWARD-WINNING young brass quartet will showcase their talents at a special evening at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

The Rosamund Brass Quartet will take centre stage to bring brass chamber music to the village on Wednesday, November 26, from 7.30pm.

The Quartet was formed in September 2020 by friends who were all studying at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

It comprises Seb Williman (cornet), Adam Hofland-Ward (cornet), Georgia Woodhead (tenor horn), and Alex Barron (euphonium).

Since then, they have performed in concerts and events around the UK and in May 2022 won the RNCM’s 2022 Phillip Jones’ Brass Prize, despite being one of the youngest groups in the competition.

They also competed at The Chris Rowland Ensemble of the Year Prize where they won the audience vote prize, and then repeated both accomplishments in 2023.

Other highlights for the Quartet include performing at the RNCM Festival of Brass, supporting BBC Philharmonic at The Bridgewater Hall, performing on the ITV Christmas Carol Service with Jane McDonald and performing on BBC Radio.

Individually, members have been involved with professional ensembles such as the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Carlton Main and Frickley Colliery band, Halle Orchestra and Bergen Philharmonic.

With these ensembles, they have performed all over Europe in venues include the Royal Albert Hall, Bridgewater Hall, KKL Lucerne and Grieg Hall.

Rosamund Brass appears at the Millgate Arts Centre by kind permission of the RNCM and the event is hosted by Saddleworth Concerts Society.

Founded in 1975 by Roger Tanner, Saddleworth Concerts Society offers four concerts per season, featuring top quality classical music and more.

