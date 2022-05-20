Blues musician takes tunes overseas

A SADDLEWORTH Blues musician has been showcasing his talents overseas.

John Loydon, who performs as JSL, was invited to perform with ‘Daves of Our Lives’ in Coldstream, British Columbia, Canada while he was over there visiting family.

The musicians, who have a fortnightly residency at Alexander’s Beach Pub on the northern shore of Lake Kalamalka, invited JSL to join them to play a few Blues numbers.

He said: “I felt honoured to be invited to play as their guest, opening their first set. They are both very talented musicians and vocalists and are well-known in the area.”

JSL has performed numerous charity events across Saddleworth, raising money for NMO Spectrum-UK, which supports the battle against the rare neurological illness Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.

