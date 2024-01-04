Body found in Greenfield after search for missing man

POLICE have confirmed they have found a body while searching for a missing man from Saddleworth.

John Leyland, known to his friends as ‘Derek’ went missing on Tuesday, January 2. He was last seen near Tame Valley Squash Centre on Greenbridge Lane.

Now the Greater Manchester force has announced the sad news.

In a statement GMP said:

”A body found near the Greenfield area of Saddleworth has now been identified as missing man John Leyland.

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Police identification has now taken place and it has been confirmed to be the body of John. His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Zahid Latif of GMP’s Oldham District, said: “We would also like to thank members of the public who helped with our investigation by sharing our appeals.

“My thoughts, on behalf of our investigation team, remain with John’s family at this time.”

