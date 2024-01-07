Rumbles Lane closed after sink hole appears

RUMBLES LANE, DELPH – CLOSED

A road closure is in place in Delph after a sink hole started to appear in the road.

Rumbles Lane in Delph is a popular route for walkers, but Oldham Council has now closed the road while investigations and repairs take place

Residents on the lane report the hole has become larger in the last few hours causing walls to crack and start collapsing

Please do not use the lane while the closure is in place

