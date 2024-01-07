RUMBLES LANE, DELPH – CLOSED
A road closure is in place in Delph after a sink hole started to appear in the road.
Rumbles Lane in Delph is a popular route for walkers, but Oldham Council has now closed the road while investigations and repairs take place
Residents on the lane report the hole has become larger in the last few hours causing walls to crack and start collapsing
Please do not use the lane while the closure is in place
One Reply to “Rumbles Lane closed after sink hole appears”
Brilliant. You drive all the way along Hill End Road, from the Delph Lane/Denshaw Road/High Street junction. You reach Dale Fields and then see that Rumbles Lane is closed. Virtually no space to make a 180 degree turn, clearly the road is closed, signage should be at the cross roads.
There have been problems for years, where the hole has ‘enlarged’, with bags of ballast blocking part of the road, to hold back slippage, with the Highways Department complicit.
A case of everyone abdicating responsibility.