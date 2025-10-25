Book detailing lost Oldham rugby league club updated

A BOOK detailing the history of a lost Oldham rugby league club has an update that is raising more funds for charity.

Fitton Hill ARLFC – ‘As Told By Itself’ documents the 32 years of the side, which folded in 1996.

As well as its youth ranks, its open age section reached two Standard Cup finals, losing to Saddleworth Rangers in 1983 before beating Shaw two years later.

Former players who went on to become top professionals include Steve McGiffin, Johnny Blair, David Jackson, Kevin Flanagan, Kevin O’Rourke, John Green and Stuart Bottom.

Sadly, the club fell on hard times before it bowed to the inevitable. However, rugby league still exists in the area through Fitton Hill Bulldogs.

Now, one of the book’s authors, Malcolm Woodhead, has completed a ‘supplement’ to add to the original title.

He said: “It includes Tony Martin OBE and lots of other stuff that arguably I managed to miss out of the original book.

“There’s recognition of the 40th Anniversary of the Standard Cup-winning team, along with several heartfelt memorial tributes.

“This supplement also reflects on the changing role of schools rugby league in Oldham, referencing many once-prominent school teams and paying tribute to the dedicated mentors and coaches who helped shape young players’ lives.”

And all royalties are being donated to the Oldham branch of Parkinson’s UK. He hopes to sell at least 100 copies, meaning another £140 to the cause.

Malcolm, who lives in Grotton, along with John Hankin, spent 12 months producing the book, which includes a database of 250 players who turned out for the club.

A Facebook group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/406025023620734/ – remains popular.

And he said at the time of the release: “The lads have written the book with the stories they shared.

“The club’s legacy is the book which tells its story and the players who turned out for the club.”

*FITTON Hill ARLFC ‘As Told By Itself’: The Supplement, is priced at £10 and can be bought from Amazon at https://shorturl.at/EcsBY or https://amzn.eu/d/5Fxzbbx.