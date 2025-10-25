Pearson employment team among North West’s top six in The Legal 500

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are celebrating after their Employment Team was again named in the prestigious The Legal 500 alongside two individual accolades.

The firm, which has an office on Uppermill High Street as well as in Oldham, is one of only six in the North West to be ranked for services to both employees and employers.

It reflects their continued strength, expertise, and commitment to exceptional client service in employment law, and highlights the team’s versatility, balance, and depth of expertise.

The ranking reinforces Pearson’s position as one of the region’s leading employment law practices, renowned for advising clients across a wide range of industries on complex and high-profile employment matters.

The firm is also delighted by individual accolades for two of its team members, Alan Lewis as Leading Partner and Carley Dhand as Leading Associate.

Alan was recognised once again for his “exceptional skills” and extensive expertise in handling complex and high-profile employment matters.

His leadership and client-first approach continue to set the benchmark for excellence across the department.

Alan said: “I am so pleased to see that hard work really does pay off, and our team have been recognised once again in The Legal 500.

“This is a testament to our dedication, expertise, and determination, as well as the trust our clients place in us to guide them through challenging employment issues.

“These rankings highlight our consistent focus on delivering the very best legal support, and we are proud to once again be counted among the leading firms in the North West.”

Carley was acknowledged for her outstanding work with group legal businesses across the North West and her growing influence in the employment law sector.

The Legal 500 specifically praised the team’s expertise in supporting neurodiverse employees and those with cancer in complex discrimination cases, leading on Protective Award claims and senior executive terminations, and delivering high-quality advocacy in the Employment Tribunal.

This recognition follows a period of significant growth for the department, marked by new team hires and an expanding national client base, including hundreds of successful Protective Award claims.

The Legal 500 is widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence within the legal profession, assessing law firms and practitioners across the UK through independent research, client feedback, and industry insight. Its rankings represent the highest standards of capability, professionalism, and client care.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers is a UK-wide firm providing legal and financial services. Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk/