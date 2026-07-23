Book your duck for Saddleworth charity race 

THE CALL to decide on a duck has gone out to Saddleworth ahead of a charity race.

Greenfield will be the centre of competition on Sunday, August 2 as the area’s Round Table and Rotary Club holds its annual event.

The race will take place on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, near Saddleworth Marina on Market Day – subject to water levels and flow with test runs beforehand and contingency plans in place.

And the winner will receive a prize of £100, with £75 for second and £50 for third.

It costs £2 to purchase a duck, or you can register three for £5 and they will be available at Tesco Greenfield on Saturday, July 25 and/or Sunday, July 26.

Sales will also take place on the day of the race at the Marina Market.