Community Featured News

Book your duck for Saddleworth charity race 

Gary Carter July 23, 2026

THE CALL to decide on a duck has gone out to Saddleworth ahead of a charity race. 

Greenfield will be the centre of competition on Sunday, August 2 as the area’s Round Table and Rotary Club holds its annual event.

Saddleworth Round Table is urging people to book their ducks fo a charity race.

The race will take place on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, near Saddleworth Marina on Market Day – subject to water levels and flow with test runs beforehand and contingency plans in place. 

And the winner will receive a prize of £100, with £75 for second and £50 for third. 

It costs £2 to purchase a duck, or you can register three for £5 and they will be available at Tesco Greenfield on Saturday, July 25 and/or Sunday, July 26. 

Sales will also take place on the day of the race at the Marina Market.