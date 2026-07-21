Uppermill nursery celebrates first Ofsted report after transformation

A NURSERY that reopened less than two years ago after standing empty since the Covid-19 pandemic is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors awarded it top marks.

Swan Meadow Uppermill Private Day Nursery received a “strong standard” rating in every area inspected, following its first assessment under Ofsted’s new framework.

The 40-place nursery – based on The Park, just off High Street in Uppermill – reopened in September 2024 after new owners took over a site that had fallen into disrepair and remained closed in the years following the pandemic.

Since then, staff have transformed the building into a new early years setting serving local families, and inspectors praised the quality of education, leadership and care on offer.

Under Ofsted’s revised inspection system, nurseries no longer receive a single overall grade. Instead, inspectors assess a series of individual areas to give parents a more detailed picture of standards.

Praise for inclusive approach

In its report, Ofsted found that children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, “achieve well from their starting points” and are “very well prepared” for the next stage of their education.

Inspectors highlighted the atmosphere within the nursery, saying that “warm, trusting and respectful relationships are at the heart of everything”, and noted that children are relaxed, polite and enjoy their time there.

The report also praised the nursery’s curriculum and its focus on communication and language, observing that the rooms “buzz with chatter, laughter and interesting conversations”.

Children were commended for their confidence and independence, with inspectors noting that younger children help themselves to drinks while older youngsters serve their own meals and make decisions about their activities.

Ofsted also praised the nursery’s inclusive approach, saying staff work closely with families, speech and language therapists and other professionals to identify additional needs and provide support at an early stage.

The report highlighted the importance placed on connecting children with the local community. Inspectors noted that youngsters benefit from visits to places including the library, shops, police station and post office, helping them build confidence and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

‘Incredibly proud’

Parents who spoke to inspectors described staff and leaders as “supportive and patient” and said their children were happy, settled and making strong progress.

Safeguarding arrangements were found to be effective, with Ofsted concluding that the nursery has created “an open culture of safeguarding” where children feel safe.

Inspectors said leaders should continue to build on their work, particularly in supporting disadvantaged children and those facing barriers to learning and wellbeing.

Reflecting on the result, nursery manager Sam Coleman told the Saddleworth Independent: “Receiving a Strong Standard in all areas during our very first inspection is an achievement that we are incredibly proud of.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff, the wonderful children who attend our nursery, and the continued support of our families and wider community. We would love the opportunity to share our journey and celebrate what this means for early years provision in our local area.”