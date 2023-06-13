Book your slot now for the Saddleworth car boot sale

THE FRIENDS of Saddleworth School are set to host their first car boot sale this weekend (June 17) in Diggle and there is still time to book your slot!
With more than 40 cars booked in, this promises to be a great event. Booking closes at noon on Wednesday, June 14.
The car boot sale takes place from 9am – 12 noon at Saddleworth School, Huddersfield Road, Diggle, OL3 5NU.
There is a free large car park and refreshments will also be available.
To book a pitch please contact friendsofsaddleworthschool@gmail.com