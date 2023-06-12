Emmaus volunteer up for national award

A VOLUNTEER at Mossley charity Emmaus is in the running for a national award for her work.

Molly Ridgway helped say thank you for the support of her colleagues and other volunteers as the Queen Street-based centre held a celebration to marks the start of National Volunteers’ Week 2023.

On Thursday, June 1, Emmaus Mossley hosted an afternoon tea celebration event to thank all volunteers with scones donated by Scóna in Greenfield.

And Molly, who will learn if she has won at the end of June, was given specific recognition after being shortlisted in the Young Volunteer of the Year category of the Charity Retail Awards.

She shared the platform with Brenda Cricket, who is retiring as a volunteer after 16 years.

Molly, who helps as a Social Media Volunteer, said: “Emmaus is always the highlight of my week because it’s my opportunity to get creative and make content for a community I really care about, and have a good laugh with everyone at the same time.

“The Volunteers’ Week event was wonderful because it celebrates the hard work that all the volunteers do for Emmaus Mossley, which is usually behind the scenes.

“I’m also now a big fan of scones! To find out that I have been shortlisted for an award definitely caught me by surprise and I can’t stop smiling.”

Emmaus Mossley supports 26 people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, work, companionship and individual support.

More than 40 volunteers help at the charity on a weekly basis and even more volunteer to support events and specific projects.

In addition, 12 give their time and expertise as trustees of Emmaus Mossley.

The event also marked the 90th birthday of one of the first volunteers of Mossley Heritage Centre, located within Emmaus Mossley’s Longlands Mill base.

Marie Clues, a founder member of Mossley Civic Society, was involved in many activities organised by the group and continues to volunteer as the Society’s Honorary President.

Hazel Hodkinson, retail manager of Emmaus Mossley, said: “Volunteers’ Week is a fantastic opportunity to thank all of the amazing people who support Emmaus Mossley as volunteers.

“As a charity, we could not achieve all we do without their dedication, time, skills and input, and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

