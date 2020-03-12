Boost for schools as Oldham Council splashes cash on maintenance backlog

SCHOOLS across Saddleworth are set to receive ‘priority one’ repair work as part of Oldham Council’s decision to spend more than £4.6 million fixing a backlog of maintenance problems and ‘safety risks.’

Saddleworth School in Uppermill is one of 12 across the borough identified as needing work.

Set to open in Diggle in September 2021, an OMBC report says the current building requires work on electrical services costing £200,000.

At Diggle Primary School on Sam Road a ‘defective’ modular classroom needs to be replaced which will also cost £200,000.

The report states: “The existing modular cabin classroom situated in the grounds has fallen into a state of dilapidation and disrepair, both from an electrical services and fabric perspective and requires replacement.”

At Delph Primary School, Denshaw Road window replacements and improved safeguarding will cost £70,000 while essential electrical rewiring works at Friezland Primary School, Church Road, Greenfield are budgeted at a quarter of a million pounds.

Works to bring Knowsley Primary School in Springhead in line with disability discrimination legislation, including ramps and toilet adaptions, are also required, which will cost £85,000.

OMBC bosses say all repairs across buildings and schools are essential to either mitigate legal and health and safety risks or are urgent repairs or replacements which are deemed necessary to maintain the operational use of the authority’s buildings.

The total amount that will be spent is £4.63m, which has been signed off by cabinet member for economy and enterprise, council leader Sean Fielding.

However, for the planned works to educational facilities, the council is seeking a school contribution of 10 per cent, subject to the school’s funding capabilities.

Elsewhere, on Huddersfield Road in Diggle, the second phase of works will see repairs to the retaining wall structure, which the council has responsibility for as a corporate landlord. This will cost £60,000.

At Medlock Court in Lees, repair work is to be carried out to the fire alarm and electrical services, which is budgeted at £175,000.

Essential groundwork repairs to the footpaths and drainage systems at Oldham’s cemeteries are also to take place to ‘mitigate health and safety’, costing £120,000.

Drainage works costing £100,000 are to take place at Shaw’s Rushcroft Primary School, with safeguarding and security works billed at £80,000 scheduled for Springhead and Kingsland Primary Schools.

Some sports facilities are also to be upgraded with the Astro turf at St Thomas Primary School being replaced at a cost of £70,000 on health and safety grounds.

At the Radclyffe School in Chadderton bosses are planning the urgent replacement of the running track surface and covering, which is due to cost £260,000.

Another £330,000 is to be spent on ‘urgent remedial’ works required to the roof, ceilings and electrical services at the Civic Centre, the council chamber, and the Failsworth Suite.

It follows a partial collapse of the ceiling grid, and includes essential works to the roof, drainage system and electrical services.

Urgent works are also to take place on walkways, footpaths, bridges, and walls damaged by recent floods to the tune of £725,000.

Priority repairs are required to the electrical infrastructure at Alexandra Park, which will cost £400,000, while electrical rewiring and the ‘essential refurbishment of the toilet areas’ at Moorhey depot will cost £325,000.

And at Tommyfield Market in the town centre, essential works priced at £50,000 are required to the heating system.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

