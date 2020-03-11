Carers group to benefit from moving dementia play

A POIGNANT but positive play about dementia and family relationships is being staged at the Millgate Arts Centre on Friday, March 13 as a fundraiser for Saddleworth Carers Group. The Last Memory is written by Alan Stockdill following on from the successful hosting of Le Grand Return at the Delph theatre, another of the award-winning playwright’s works.

Tickets cost £5 with all proceeds donated to the Uppermill-based carers group, which meets fortnightly at Sacred Heart Church hall.

The evening includes an audience with Todmorden-based Steph Booth, wife of former actor Tony Booth, diagnosed with dementia in 2004 and who died in 2017.

Steph was with Tony – father-in-law of former Prime Minister, Tony Blair – for 23 years.

Twelve months ago she wrote a memoir about her time caring for her husband called: Alzheimer’s: A Life Less Ordinary with Tony Booth.

The Last Memory is inspired by the real-life story of a daughter caring for her father.

After Edwin Harrison was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease he asked daughter, Catherine Pasek, to write down his memories.

Saddleworth Carers was set up Dr Eamon O’Daly for carers who look after loved ones with dementia.

Meeting fortnightly in Uppermill, there are activities available at each meeting including talks, quizzes, games, outings or party celebrations.

Andrew Mann from Saddleworth Players explained: “We want to help raise money and awareness for Saddleworth Carers.

“So, it was a perfect fit when Alan phoned to ask if we would host The Last Memory.

“He loved the theatre when he came for Le Grand Return and the adaptation of the play.

“We are also looking to set up a Just Giving page for the Carers group for anyone who can’t make it to the play or find the subject matter a little too emotional.”

To buy tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre

