Bowling swop shop as Delph sign Ghani

DELPH Cricket Club has signed Adnan Ghani, a player who has been described as “a thorn in our side” in recent years.

Ghani, one of the Huddersfield League’s most dangerous pace bowlers, has replaced Umer Yaqoob in an unusual swop with league champions Hoylandswaine.

Yaqoob, a previous target for Hoylandswaine, decided to leave Delph after four successful seasons to play alongside his friend Muhammad Azharullah, the former Northants county man.

Delph official Les Harrison said: “Hoylandwaine are also signing Waqas Maqsood, our former overseas player, so we knew they had enough pace bowlers.

“When we got wind the club was not keeping Adnan, we met him, and he agreed to join us.

“He knows our player Mosun Hussain which helps while he was also played against us.”

Deaf cricketer Ghani, who has represented Pakistan’s deaf team in the past, enjoyed a decorated stay at Hoylandswaine who have dominated local cricket in the time he has spent with them.

The tall, quick bowler has produced several impressive performances against Delph in recent seasons.

“It will be a relief to see him unleashed on our opposition during the upcoming season,” declared a post on the club’s website.

With Hoylandswaine, Adnan claimed 179 wickets in the last five years since signing from Denby in 2017. He gained promotion with Denby as a youngster but at Hoylandswaine was a premiership winner in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 season shortened through Covid-19.

Ghani had also won the Sykes Cup and two T20 trophies for the club.

Yaqoob leaves Delph with an impressive record after his four-season spell when he was one of the league’s most potent strike bowlers.

He took 68 wickets in his debut season, helping Delph lift the Sykes Cup in 2018. He followed that with 62 wickets in 2019 and then in 2021 his 50 wickets were crucial in a successful battle against relegation.

