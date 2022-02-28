Diggle Scarecrow Trail returns after two years

By Aimee McKenna

CREATIVE and eye-catching entries are wanted for this year’s scarecrow trail in Diggle.

The trail, which is organised by Friends of Diggle School (FODS), has been cancelled for the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But FODS confirmed on their Facebook page that is it now returning and will run from April 9 to 24 during the Easter Holidays.

If you would like to make and display a scarecrow of your own, it is free to enter and all entries must be registered by March 19. Please collect a registration form from Diggle Post Office or email digglescarecrowtrail@outlook.com

The possibilities for creations will be endless, with films as the theme for this year’s trail.

There are prizes for the best scarecrows and Easter treats for all entrants. All correct entries will be entered into a prize draw.



Trail maps can be collected from outlets around Diggle from April 5 and cost £3, with all profits benefiting the children of Diggle School.

• Please note, if you registered for the 2021 trail and want to do the same thing, please register again as records are not kept due to GDPR.

