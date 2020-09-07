Brain food Cabbage back on musical menu with new releases

A MUSICAL Mossley export are out of lockdown with a new single and imminent album release.

Described as ‘Pennine Punks’ but better known as thought provoking, often surreal five-piece, Cabbage, the boys are back with homage release to Shaun Ryder (Black Grape/Happy Mondays), Get Outta My Brain. The record, described as “a wiry tribute to the nerve-jarring electricity of their home city (Manchester),” is taken from the band’s second LP, Amanita Pantherina, available from September 25 and released on their own Brassica Records label.

Co-frontman, Lee Broadbent, says of the single: “The title of the track has two meanings.

“It is about the balance of how the two meanings constantly fight each other: some people just want to run away and some people intoxicate themselves to run away.

“It’s an attempt to channel the spirit of Manchester and is purposely amped to become a choice cut when we get out to do it live.”

On the impending album the lads say: “The work has been completed for a number of months now.

“But due to world events we’ve taken the steps to adapt and can now reveal it in all its technicolor glory.”

Get Outta My Brain is Cabbage’s first release of Coronation Street-inspired single, You’ve Made An Artform (From Falling To Pieces).

Older and wiser, yet unchanged in their mission, Cabbage – made up of Broadbent (vocals), Joe Martin (vocals/guitar), Eoghan Clifford (guitar), Paddy Neville (bass) and Asa Morley (drums) – bound from the studio having maintained the fizzing electricity of a band supercharged by the injustices they see in the world around them.

Amanita Pantherina will be the first album entirely produced and recorded by Cabbage themselves, while bringing on board long-term collaborator, Chris Stockton to assist with technical levers.

Having deftly documented turbulent modern Britain since 2017, the band aims to remain a vital voice of the times in which we live.

Amanita Pantherina promises, according to the band, to “continue the ‘time capsule’ ideal of keeping albums current to reflect their philosophy at the time of recording”.

Cabbage’s plans for their live return are in progress.

To listen to the new single visit https://tinyurl.com/yytvscxb

Pre-order the new album now on limited edition paint splattered heavyweight vinyl/CD + a special signed bundle including art print online: https://cabbage.tmstor.es/

Connect with Cabbage on social media at www.facebook.com/cabbagelechou and www.twitter.com/ahcabbage

