Saddleworth Village Olympics are cancelled for first time

AFTER much deliberation, the Saddleworth Village Olympics’ organising committee has taken the decision to postpone this year’s event for the first time ever in its 35-year history.

The team has prepared a short video explaining the announcement and will provide further updates as and when they become available. In the video, the committee said: “It is with a heavy heart that we, in what would have been our 35th anniversary year, unfortunately announce that this September’s event will not be going ahead.

“As much as we look forward to the various events, the competition, the children’s screams of joy, the hope, the inspiration action, the celebrations, the highs and the lows, none of us can escape the reality of the situation we find ourselves in.

“We know only too well what it means to the children who participate and push themselves and to the parents and carers willing them on.

“We know just how much some of the younger ones were looking forward to their first Village Olympics and for some it would have been there last but everyone’s safety has got to be our focus and our priority.

“Even though we won’t be going ahead with the event in September, we’ll use the coming months to look at any and all possibilities so that none of the children that would have participated this year will miss out.

“Whether that means starting earlier and spreading the events or changing the age groups, adding or perhaps reducing the various sports.

“We will look at everything to ensure the 35th anniversary of the Saddleworth Village Olympics goes down as the best Village Olympics yet. We thank you all for your continued support.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, keep training, keep smiling, be strong, be courageous and never stop believing.”

You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/G6lk8w08yFQ

Find out more about Saddleworth Village Olympics on their website: www.saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk

