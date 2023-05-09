Brass magic returns to Uppermill

ELEVEN years of Brass Fest will be marked with a fantastic concert on Saturday, June 3.

The concerts, organised by Champion Brass, take place each year the day after Whit Friday and have brought a fantastic array of top bands to the Civic Hall in Uppermill over the years.

This time it is the turn of MF Oberburg with musical director Jan Muller, Abergavenney Borough Band with MD Lana Tingay and MG Oberwil with director Thomas Ruedi.

The bands will be taking part in the Whit Friday Band Contests the day before.

Phil Beckwith, of Champion Brass, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the bands as we celebrate 11 years of Brass Fest. There will be a terrific programme of music for all to enjoy.

“There is a great programme of music so it will be an excellent night.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Compere for the night will be BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass presenter David Hoyle.

Tickets cost £13 and are available from Phil Beckwith 07976 165815, Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill or post offices in Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Greenfield.

