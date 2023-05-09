‘Fabulous’ Waterhead still impacts rugby league legend Paul Sculthorpe

HE MAY be a rugby league legend, he may be a successful businessman, he may be a role model to many of today’s players.

But without Waterhead rugby league club, Paul Sculthorpe would have got nowhere near the heights he has reached.

And he is still a regular visitor to the area as parents Linda and Doug still live there.

Sculthorpe did it all as a professional – four Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, two World Club Challenges with St Helens and being the only player to win the sport’s highest individual honour, the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, two years in succession.

He also received Royal acclaim as he was made an MBE in 2013’s New Year’s Honours List.

But the role the Peach Road club played in his development cannot be under-stated as Sculthorpe said: “A lot of what I learned there still sticks with me now.

“I started at Waterhead gym as an under-11 under Ken Wilson, the biggest influence on my playing and training career.

“The way he taught me to train and instilled that commitment to improve by working hard, there’s no substitute for it.

“Aside from my family, Ken’s gym at Waterhead had the biggest impact of my career in terms of training, discipline and commitment.

“So Waterhead has got a lot to answer for really!

“It was only when they did the centenary jersey a couple of years ago that you realised what a hotbed of talent it’s been.

“There’s myself and Kevin Sinfield, Barrie McDermott played open age there as he was a late developer.

“There’s Marc Sneyd, Jordan Turner and a number of players who came through at that club.

“What they’ve done is phenomenal and you look at some of the ex-players, the likes of Tommy Howe, Johnny Eastwood and John Perks, who have helped.

“You look at how professionally they’ve run that club, it’s no surprise they’re attracting more and more good players that are helping them compete to win major trophies.

“It’s just a fabulous club and look at what they’ve done with the new gym, which is not only for people involved at the club but also the wider community.

“I always get back there, Kevin and I opened up the new gym and my company actually fitted it out. I also own Rhino Rugby, which does all the Waterhead kits and teamwear.

“So I’ve a really strong affinity with them and I’ve a lot of good friends there. My eldest brother, Lee, is coaching the second team there too.”

Waterhead is much more to Sculthorpe than just then place he started playing – to him it is home.

And if ever business takes him nearby or over the hill into Yorkshire, you can be sure he will call in to see his mother and father.

Sculthorpe added: “I class myself very much as an Oldham boy. I was born in Burnley but we moved over when I was 18-months-old – I’ve still never got to the bottom of why.

“My mum worked in Oldham, so we moved to Royton then on to Waterhead when I was 11. In terms of rugby, I started at Royton Tigers but Waterhead is my club.

“Every time I’m passing through, I call in to see my mum and dad. I see them every week and love getting back to Oldham and getting up to the club on game day.

“When I get there, it’s always for a brew. My mum never sits down! She’s always trying to feed you up – that’s what mums do.”

