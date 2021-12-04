Bridge too far for residents!

A GRADE II listed bridge in Greenfield has closed temporarily due to residents’ safety concerns.

The 18th century pack horse bridge, straddling Chew Brook, has seen increased traffic due to on-going repairs to and the current closure of Well-i-Hole bridge.

Instead of using the official diversion route, via Manchester Road and Chew Valley Road, vehicles are cutting down Oakview Road, Ladhill Lane and Greenbridge Lane as a short cut.

Well-i-Hole is out of commission from today (Friday, December 3) while engineers work to repair the damage caused by a car accident on November 4, 2021. It is expected to be a fortnight before it can re-open under temporary traffic signals.

Until then Oldham Council have made an emergency traffic regulation order to prevent traffic crossing the pack horse bridge-close to Greenfield cricket club-which has no pedestrian facilities.

Access for cyclists and pedestrians is still available but physical barriers have been erected to prevent vehicular access over the bridge.

An OMBC officer said: “We have received complaints with significant safety concerns raised regarding vehicles not adhering to the signed diversion route and using the Oak View Road and Ladhill Lane as a through route.

“This unofficial route relies on vehicles utilising Ladhill Lane Bridge over Chew Brook, which has no dedicated pedestrian facilities.

“Given this and the temporary volume increase of traffic this now presents a hazard, which is added to by the current weather/climate conditions.

“To mitigate this, in conjunction with our Traffic Department, we will implement an immediate closure of Ladhill Lane Bridge to vehicular traffic. The bridge will remain open to non-motorised users and vehicular access will be maintained up to the bridge either side.”

*Ladhill bridge was first listed by Historic England in December 1984.

