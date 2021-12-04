Good cheer guide-vote now for your favourite Saddleworth pub

TO MARK Small Business Saturday, a fun competition has been launched to find Saddleworth’s most favourite most pubs.

Voting opened today (Saturday, December 4) and will run through to Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Awards will be given to the Best, Second Best, Third Best and Best Rural pubs in north and south Saddleworth. There will also be an overall Pub of the Year with winners announced in early 2022.

To vote for your local pub follow the link and start voting https://forms.gle/qxyoHWr8C6KcHaCbA

The event has been sponsored by OMBC and Saddleworth Parish councillors: Pam Byrne, Jamie Curley, Luke Lancaster, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine.

