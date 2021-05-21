Bridging that gap: Greenfield footpath repaired and re-opened

A BRIDGE carrying a popular footpath over the River Tame in Greenfield has re-opened.

The Independent reported in our May edition that Oldham Council was due to repair the damage caused by vandals over the Easter weekend earlier this year.

Fears of a longer closure have now been removed after local authority staff this week carried out impressive refurbishment of the timber structure.

The anti-social behaviour resulted in bridge decking being ripped up and thrown into the water.

The footpath follows a route from the Royal George Mill, over the river, past Saddleworth cricket, tennis and bowling club and on towards Manchester Road.

