Saddleworth and Oldham MP joins ‘singing for the brain’ session in Dementia Action Week

DEMENTIA Friends Champion and MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth Debbie Abrahams has joined a local Singing for the Brain session to mark Dementia Action Week.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Singing for the Brain brings people affected by dementia together to meet in a fun, friendly and supportive environment.

Uniting people affected by dementia through song helps to reduce social isolation, improve quality of life, wellbeing and mood.

After the session Ms Abrahams, who is also the co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Dementia, said: “It was so lovely to join in the session, I felt so welcome, and I’d like to say a thank you to the group for inviting me take part.

“Singing for the Brain is such an important activity, being uplifting and stimulating for people affected by dementia, and it’s a great way of bringing people together in a supportive environment.”

She added: “During Dementia Action Week, and beyond, I’m backing Alzheimer’s Society campaign urging the government to rebuild the social care system so people with dementia get universal, high quality, and accessible social care, which, like the NHS, is free at the point of need. Dementia isn’t curable yet, but social care can be.”

Sue Clarke, Alzheimer’s Society Greater Manchester Area Manager, commented: “We were delighted that Debbie was able to visit a Singing for the Brain session during Dementia Action Week.

“Singing for the Brain can help people, even in advanced stages of dementia, to tap into long-term memories linked to music and song.

“For some, this can mean they can communicate through singing when no longer able to do so through speech.

“Singing together can help encourage positive feelings for people affected by dementia and research has shown music therapy can significantly improve and support the mood, alertness and engagement of people with dementia.

“It can also reduce the use of medication, as well as helping to manage and reduce agitation, isolation, depression and anxiety; overall supporting a better quality of life”

For information, advice and support call Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Connect support line on 0333 150 345 or visit the website www.alzheimers.org.uk

