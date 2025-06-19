Brilliant BEM for Saddleworth brass band icon

A DOBCROSS brass band icon really did have a wonderful Whit Friday – she was also included in the Honours List.

Susan Crook received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday roll, which was announced on Friday, June 13.

And people associated with Dobcross Youth Band are very good at keeping secrets – they knew their nomination had been successful before their chair did.

Susan received her BEM for services to music and the community of Dobcross.

Founder of the village’s Youth Band in 1988, she was put forward for the honour by other members.

Their citation included: “Sue’s work within the community of Dobcross has been instrumental in building the lives of thousands of young people throughout the last 35 years.

“She has supported children regardless of their background, endured teenage mood swings, consoled young people facing hardship and provided tissues for first love heartbreak!

“Sue’s pride and commitment to youth brass banding has had a huge impact.

“Many children who began their music journey with Dobcross Youth Band now find themselves playing for some of the finest bands in the world. Many have gone on to play in military brass bands and for others.

“The confidence gained from playing in a brass band has led them to successful and fruitful careers in all walks of life.

“All this would not be possible without a firm hand on the tiller and the stalwart commitment and leadership of Chairman Sue.”

New of Susan’s BEM was warmly received by many of the people her work has touched.

Catherine Garlick wrote: “Your commitment to Dobross youth has given many young people a way to socialise, make friends and make a living throughout their lives through music.

“A massive achievement, well done.”

Sam Gane added: “It’s thanks to Sue I started playing.

“If she hadn’t asked me to join the youth band, I wouldn’t have had 30 years of banding and met the amazing friends I have.

“Thanks Sue and congratulations.”

On the day of the announcement, however, all eyes were on the band – it was Whit Friday after all.

And Dobcross Youth Band did taste success by winning its section at Scouthead and Austerlands and being runner-up at its home contest and in Grotton.