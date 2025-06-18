Saddleworth students put Roald Dahl’s Matilda centre stage

A TALENTED cast of students from Saddleworth School are taking centre stage to present a vibrant and energetic production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr.

Audiences are invited to enjoy an evening of music, mischief and magical storytelling as Matilda, a brilliant and brave young girl, dares to take a stand and rewrite her own story.

With catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and a powerful message about standing up for what’s right, Matilda The Musical Jr. is perfect for all ages.

The performance showcases the creativity, teamwork, and dedication of Saddleworth’s students as they bring this much-loved tale to life.

Performances will take place on Monday, June 30, Tuesday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 2 at the school on Huddersfield Road.

George Leitheiser, Head of Drama at Saddleworth School, said: “This show is a fantastic opportunity for our students to shine. They’ve worked incredibly hard, and we are so proud of the energy and talent they bring to the stage. It’s going to be a brilliant evening for everyone involved.”

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/MatildaSaddleworth. Doors open at 6pm, with the show beginning at 7pm. The duration is approximately one hour.

Refreshments will be on sale before the performance (cash only), courtesy of Friends of Saddleworth School (FOSS).