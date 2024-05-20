Bring your teddies to take on zip line

TEDDIES and soft toys will take the plunge at a Saddleworth church in aid of the local mountain rescue team.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) is holding a ‘Teddy Bear Zip Line’ on Saturday, May 25, which everyone is welcome to join.

It’s taking place from 10.30am to 4pm at St Chad’s Parish Church in Uppermill.

The community is invited to bring along any teddy bear they would like, watch them climb to the top of the tower and fly down on the zip line – superhero style!

There will be prizes to win and refreshments provided by the church.

The event is weather dependent and vehicle access around the church is limited.

Donations on the day will help to support OMRT, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, which is almost entirely funded by the generosity of the public.

