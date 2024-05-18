Mountain rescue mourn death of rescue dog

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team is mourning the death of one of its retired search rescue dogs.

Bob, a border collie, started his mountain rescue career in 2008 and was graded as a qualified search dog in January 2011. He retired in 2022.

Bob died on Tuesday, May 14, just a few weeks short of his 16th birthday.

Mick Nield – Bob’s owner and former Oldham MRT leader – expressed his appreciation for the help they had received.

He said: “I’d like to thank you all for the support you’ve given us through the last 16 years – the dedication of the bodies that helped train myself and Bob, the handlers who helped when needed in training, and to those that gave us the moral or physical support over the years.

“Without all this help, we wouldn’t have made the dog team we did.”

Mick added: “In his working career, Bob had four operational finds – one of which was definitely a lifesaver. It’s been one of the hardest things I have ever undertaken, but definitely one of the most rewarding, finishing today with the most difficult thing I have ever done. Thank you one and all.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

