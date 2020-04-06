Bringing news to the heart of our Saddleworth community

In these worrying and challenging times across all sections of our community, a little re-assuring familiarity hopefully will be welcome.

So, the Saddleworth Independent is pleased to confirm our April edition will be printed and distributed as planned.

The government has committed to allowing news media providers to stay open within lockdown legislation and confirmed journalists as ‘key workers’ and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the receipt of newspapers carries no real risk of catching the Covid-19 virus.

So our dedicated team is working from home to ensure we can print a newspaper for our loyal readers. While the paper won’t be as chunky as normal, there is still a host of interesting local stories – from news and lifestyle to sport – as well as coronavirus updates and advice.

The paper will be distributed on Thursday, April 9 via Tesco’s Greenfield, Co-ops and other local businesses who have been able to stay open. A full list of these pick-up points will be available on our website next week.

You can also keep up to date by reading articles on our website, which is updated daily. Also don’t forget to visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates and photos from across the community.

Thank you to local businesses and the community for your support and

we hope you enjoy the read!

Aimee and the Saddleworth Independent team