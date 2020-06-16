Bromleys Solicitors ‘zooms’ ahead with free virtual surgeries during lockdown

Law firm Bromleys has expanded its range of lockdown services by launching free legal surgeries for clients via Zoom and Skype. Bromleys has for many years provided free consultations twice a week at its offices in Ashton-under-Lyne as part of its Access to Free Legal Advice programme.

Now, in line with current Government guidelines which mean face-to-face meetings are not taking place, the firm is offering clients a free 15-minute video call with a member of its team.

These are in addition to free phone calls provided as part of the legal surgeries from 3.30pm-5.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays. The use of modern technology means they can be on a one-to-one or group basis.

Clients are attending the virtual surgeries to discuss a range of matters, including employment, divorce and family issues, wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Senior partner Mark Hirst said: “Being accessible, caring and effective is core to our values and we are pleased to be now holding virtual surgeries to help our clients during the lockdown.

“The use of Zoom and Skype means we can continue to offer face-to-face contact with our team, and individual clients can invite relatives, friends and others to the meetings to assist them when required.”

Bromleys has produced a guide to help clients who may be unfamiliar with online conferencing.

Members of the public who want to book a free video or telephone consultation can contact the firm by email virtuallegalsurgery@bromleys.co.uk. They will be allocated a day and time slot along with their personal meeting identification details.

The move follows other adaptations at Bromleys to remain fully operational during the coronavirus lockdown. The firm has introduced remote working for all its lawyers and has set up dedicated helplines so they can be contacted by clients.

Since the lockdown, Bromleys has seen a marked increase in instructions for its Wills, Probate and Planning for the Future department.

There has also been a surge in the number of people seeking advice on domestic issues, and company owners looking to restructure their businesses amid the crisis.

Find out more about Bromleys and the services they offer by visiting their website: www.bromleys.co.uk

