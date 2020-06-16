Weaver and Wilde help brew up a return

*Advertisement feature

UPPERMILL’S High Street is slowly but surely returning to normal – and Weaver and Wilde is among those leading it.

After initially launching in November, the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown was the last thing new business owners needed. But Thomas and Cal Rowson-Codd used their time in making improvements to the premises, including the introduction of a new pantry.

Now Weaver and Wilde has opened again, albeit slightly differently given the current environment.

Thomas and Cal said: “We’re so pleased to be able to open again in these challenging times albeit on a take-out basis with only one customer in the shop at a time.

“We’ve really missed everyone and it’s great to be greeted again by so many friendly faces. We’re trading a little differently to ensure we can operate safely and responsibly and we’ll continue to monitor the advice as it develops.”

Weaver and Wilde is open for coffee, cake and fresh food for take-out along with fruit and vegetables and other ‘pantry’ staples.

Following current social distancing guidelines it may only be one person in the shop at a time but the guys guarantee the same warm welcome. If you are queuing, they ask to please keep the pavements free for pedestrians and that you will not be waiting too long.

Thomas and Cal added: “The down-time has given us the time to reflect on the first few months of trading and has allowed us the opportunity to develop some aspects of the shop that we had always planned on introducing further down the line.

“We’re continuing to operate a fresh food menu – slightly reduced – using locally sourced seasonal ingredients and we’ve expanded what we are selling in the shop to include fresh British fruit and vegetables, Saddleworth Butter, local honey, ‘grab and go’, sandwiches to reduce waiting times and more of the fresh bread that we buy from Rogers’ in Marsden.

“We’ve also extended the range of our more ethical soft drinks and we’re very excited to launch a new range of single-origin cold brews. It’s also allowed us to carry out some improvement work behind the scenes that most people will never see.

“We’re so thankful to still be here and for the continued support from our loyal customers. We would also like to sincerely extend that thanks to everyone who has continued to buy Darkwoods retail coffee from us during our closure in addition to gift vouchers and just for being there.

“Our suppliers have been great in supporting the re-opening. Many of them have also been closed for a period and are back on a reduced basis so it’s great to see that we can help to support one another.”

Weaver and Wilde is open slightly later in the day to their usual timings. You can see them from 9am until 5pm every day apart from Tuesdays. The house dog, Brea is still there most days to say hello.

You can find Weaver and Wilde at www.weaverandwilde.co.uk, on Instagram at weaver_and_wilde and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/weaverandwilde

