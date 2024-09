TUCK into a tasty meal as well as raising funds for good causes at a Buffet Lunch on Thursday, September 26 at Saddleworth Civic Hall.

The event will also give guests the chance to hear from a speaker from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Doors at the Uppermill venue open at 12.30pm for 1pm start and the event is in aid of Saddleworth Parish Council’s Chairman’s Charities.

Tickets cost £14 and are available from Saddleworth Civic Hall or call 01457 876665 or 07951 125570.

