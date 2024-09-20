Saddleworth firms triumph at Oldham Business Awards

SADDLEWORTH businesses won big as the area’s best were crowned.

For five firms have lifted Oldham Business Awards.

Grains Bar Hotel Ltd won the Business of the Year up to £1 million category while CW Dentures, based at Oakdale Mill on Delph New Rd in Delph, was crowned Micro Business of the Year.

Saddleworth Language School, which holds classes at venues across the district, came out on top in the Start-Up category.

And Lees Village Service Station won the Community Engagement award at the ceremony, which took place on Friday, September 13 at Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Hosted by Caroline Whitmore of ITV Granada Reports and featuring an hilarious stand-up set from comedian, actor, director and writer Johnny Vegas, the 16th annual awards event recognised business excellence, acumen, and entrepreneurial spirit among Oldham’s business community.

Live music was provided by The Not Quite Big Band during the gala dinner and continued into the night for the post-awards party.

There were also plenty of chances to win some fabulous raffle prizes with all proceeds going to Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The man entrusted with choosing the worthy winners of the Oldham Business Awards since it began, has now found himself in the limelight.

Since 2009, Steve Kilroy has been the spearhead of the OBA steering group whittling down finalists and crowning 11 annual winners at the glitzy gala evening.

But having retired as steering group chair last year, Steve found himself on the receiving end when the night culminated in the prestigious Special Recognition Award, specially selected by the group and given to someone considered to have gone above and beyond for the borough.

The keen golfer was the former head of business integration at BAE Systems until the Chadderton site closed and was awarded life membership of the Avro 504 Club.

Steve, from Chadderton, said: “This isn’t about me, it’s about Oldham and 15 years ago it was about let’s have a party and celebrate everything that’s good about Oldham.

“We’ve done that for 15 years and I’ve been the chairman, so I’ll take a little bit of credit, but I couldn’t do it without the steering group members and the 30 to 50 business that turn up (each year) to celebrate their businesses, and the 150 that put themselves forward.”

Managing director of Cornerstone Design and Marketing in Shaw, David Wadsworth, in his first year leading the steering group after taking over from Steve, said: “Congratulations to Steve – he left some big shoes to fill given his huge contribution to Oldham’s vibrant business community, which makes him a very worthy winner of our Special Recognition Award.

“Well done to all the winners too, but really every finalist is a winner on our eyes, having worked so hard to put Oldham on the business map.

“The evening showcased the brilliant display of business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit that we have in the town. It’s incredibly difficult to select finalists and winners with such a grand array of talent to choose from.

“Our thanks go to everyone who has nominated an individual or a business this year and of course, to all the sponsors who make the night possible and so special.”

It was also a good night for Diodes Incorporated, which won two awards – supporting young people and the workforce health and wellbeing categories.

Katie Wainwright, Diodes Incorporated’s HR and Business Partner, said: “Winning two awards is absolutely amazing, obviously who we were up against are all fantastic businesses and we’re all trying to achieve the same things for the Oldham community and our employees.

“We have a plan, and this shows it is working – it’s just fantastic!”

OLDHAM BUSINESS AWARD WINNERS

Business of the Year £5m+ – Dronsfields Ltd

Business of the Year £1m-£5m – Pegasus Warehousing & Fulfilment Ltd

Business of the Year up to £1m – Grains Bar Hotel Ltd

Businessperson of the Year – Shereen Howarth of Cornerstone Estates and Lettings Ltd

Micro Business of the Year – CW Dentures

Start-Up – Saddleworth Language School

Young Entrepreneur – Callum Siddall of Chances Mentoring Limited

Young business – Hale Training Club

Community Engagement – Lees Village Service Station

Supporting Young People – Diodes Incorporated

Workforce Health and Wellbeing – Diodes Incorporated

