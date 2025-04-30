Buffet Luncheon to serve up funds boost for Saddleworth Museum

A Buffet Luncheon will serve up a mouth-watering meal as well as much-needed funds for Saddleworth Museum.

The Luncheon takes place at the museum on Uppermill High Street on Sunday, June 8. Please arrive at 1pm for 1.30pm meal.

The classic buffet will feature fresh salmon with potatoes and hot BBQ ribs, a variety of quiches, sandwiches, pork pies and sausage rolls, bhajis, samosas, crisps and breadsticks. There will also be a selection of desserts and fruit platter, as well as wine, soft drinks, teas and coffees.

Tickets cost £15 per person. Please book before May 31 at the museum reception (open daily from 1pm-4pm) or online here.

Proceeds from the event will support the local museum, which is maintained and developed by a dedicated group of volunteers.

